Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Sikh temple in Kabul

Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a Sikh Gurdwara in Kabul which resulted in the loss of precious lives and injuries to many others, noting that such “acts of terrorism targeting religious places are utterly repugnant.”

"Pakistan is seriously concerned at the recent spate of terrorist attacks on places of worship in Afghanistan," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The statement also noted that yesterday, terrorists targeted the Imam Sahib Mosque in Kunduz, killing and injuring many worshippers.

The foreign office reiterated Pakistan's condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

"We express strong solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and support all efforts of the Afghan authorities in fighting the menace of terrorism and ensuring the protection of all their citizens." the statement concluded.

Earlier on Saturday, gunmen stormed a Sikh temple in the Afghan capital, lobbing at least one grenade and wounding two people, the interior ministry and witnesses said.

Interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said a grenade blast wounded two members of the Sikh community.

While the number of bombings has dropped across the country since the Taliban seized power in August, several fatal attacks have rocked the country in recent months.

The number of Sikhs living in Afghanistan has dwindled to around 200 compared to about half a million in the 1970s.

Over the years the community has faced repeated attacks and at least 25 people were killed in March 2020 when gunmen stormed a Sikh temple.