ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Former PM IK says optimistic about visit’s prospects

Recorder Report 18 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: All praise for Hammad Azhar – a former minister who had led the Pakistan team at the FATF during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed confidence that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)’s on-site visit would also be a success.

In a tweet, Khan lauded Azhar, saying the former energy minister, members of his FATF coordination committee and relevant officers had “performed exceptionally well”.

“The whole country is proud of you”, he added.

The members of the former prime minister Imran Khan’s cabinet hailed the FATF’s announcement that Pakistan had met all 34 items on two separate action plans.

Soon after the development, former prime minister Imran Khan said “FATF repeatedly praised the work and political will my government demonstrated”.

He said when his government came to power in 2018, it faced the “direct prospect of blacklisting” by the body, adding that the country’s compliance history with the FATF was also not favourable.

“I constituted a FATF coordination committee headed by key minister Hammad Azhar. The committee had representation from all government departments and security agencies relevant to our FATF action plan. The officers worked day and night in the first instance to avoid blacklisting,” he tweeted.

FATF to conduct on-site visit in Pakistan at 'earliest possible date' after 'significant progress'

The FATF repeatedly praised the work and the political will my government demonstrated, he said, adding “we not only averted blacklisting, but also completed 32 out of 34 action items”.

“We submitted a compliance report on the remaining two items in April based on which FATF now declared Pakistan’s Action Plan as completed,” he added.

Azhar, who was the former energy minister and also the government’s top coordinator for efforts on anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing, shared a picture of himself standing with officers, saying that Pakistan’s hard work on completing the 34-action items was a result of the “teamwork of officers that worked day and night in different government departments. They are the real heroes”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

fatf Former Prime Minister Hammad Azar PTI Imran Khan Pakistan’s Action Plan

Comments

1000 characters

Former PM IK says optimistic about visit’s prospects

CPEC IPPs: MoF urges Power Div to address issue of excess profitability

Govt launches Rs7bn innovation fund

Exit from FATF grey list: Pakistan so close, yet so far

Completion of action plans a great triumph, says COAS

Govt fails to satisfy IMF despite big hike in POL prices: Tarin

Teaching hospitals: Miftah urged to rectify ‘anomaly’ in finance bill

Cellular mobile operators for reducing customs duty on fibre-optic cable, taxes

FBR officers observe pen-down strike

Mega ‘import scam’ against Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases unearthed

Read more stories