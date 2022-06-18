Elahi defends calling PA session on opposition requisition

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Friday that the Ordinance titled “The Punjab Laws (Repealing and Removal of Difficulties) Ordinance 2002 (X of 2022)” usurping the powers of Speaker and Provincial Assembly, has been repealed by the House in its session on June 15 by adopting a resolution under Article 128 (2) (1) of the Constitution.

Elahi said that the session called outside Punjab Assembly had no legal and constitutional backing while under the Punjab Assembly Rules of procedure; the session called by Speaker can only be prorogued by him.

Defending his action of calling the session at Punjab Assembly on June 15, he said he called the session on the requisition moved by the opposition members on June 14. He said he called the Punjab Assembly session in accordance with the law.

Moreover, Speaker Elahi lamented that despite eight years have passed since the Model Town tragedy; the killers have not been punished”. Today, the day of June 17, is not only known for the tragic and shameful tragedy, but the hands of Sharifs are stained with the blood of 14 innocents. The return of Sharifs to power has become a question mark over the entire nation and institutions”, he said.

Elahi said that it is a great tragedy for the heirs of Martyrs Model Town not to get justice. The families of those who were martyred are still helpless today despite the passage of eight years and still do not get justice, he said.

