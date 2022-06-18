Sugarcane growers: Cane Commissioner Punjab takes notice of non-clearance of dues

LAHORE: The Cane Commissioner Punjab taking notice of non-clearance of dues to the sugarcane growers by 10 sugar mills of the province has directed the respective district administration of these mills to take action according to the law for earliest clearance of the dues.

Cane Commissioner Punjab Muhammad Zaman Khan Wattoo in a letter to the Deputy Commissioners, who according to the law act as additional cane commissioners, from Faisalabad, Muzaffargarh, Jhang, Kasur, Bhakkar, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalnagar that certain mills have not cleared dues of the sugarcane growers despite the closure of crushing in the last week of March/first week of April 2022, despite the fact that mills under section 13 (2) of the Sugar Factories (Control) Act 1950 are bound to pay the growers’ dues directly into the accounts of the growers within 15 days of the supply of the sugarcane.

However, despite the closure of crushing in the last week of March/first week of April 2022, mills Tandlianwala Sugar Mill-1 Faisalabad, Tandlianwala-II Sugar Mill Muzaffargarh, Chanar Sugar Mills Faisalabad, Shakarganj-I and Shakarganj-II from Jhang, Hussein Sugar Mill Jarranwala, Pattoki Sugar Mill Kasur, Darya Khan Sugar Mill Bhakkar, RYK Sugar Mill Rahim Yar Khan and Adam Sugar Mill from Bahawalnagar have not paid the growers dues of February, March & April, 2022, the letter added.

