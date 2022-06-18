KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 75,410 tonnes of cargo comprising 29,092 tonnes of import cargo and 46,318 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 29,092 comprised of 22,667 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,475 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 2,950 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 46,318 tonnes comprised of 4,344 tonnes of containerized cargo, 365 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,931 tonnes of Cement, 15,228 tonnes of Clinkers and 17,450 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 2156 containers comprising of 1117 containers import and 1039 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 739 of 20’s and 175 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 14 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 75 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s loaded containers while 938 of 20’s and 13 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Friday.

Some 04 ships namely, Gulf Barakah, Spruce 2, MSC Malin and Bow Hercules have berthed at Karachi Port.

Only one ship Chem Antares has sailed out from Karachi Port.

Around 08 ships namely, Sun 9, Chemroute Oasis, Jolly Palladio, Pvt Sunrise, Mild Bloom, Tarlan, Cosco Hangburg and Yong Da 9 were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 04 ships, CMA CGM Orfeo, Damon, Sti Bronx and LannaNaree are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 142,726 tonnes, comprising 116,767 tonnes imports cargo and 25,959 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,893` Containers (1,366 TEUs Imports and 1,527 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Gas Athena, Pan Rapido, Pike and APL Florida & two more ships, APL New York and Simaisma carrying LPG, Coal, Mogas, Containers and LNG are expected to take berths at SSGC, PIBT, FOTCO, QICT and EETL on Friday, 17th June-2022.

