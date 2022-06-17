ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
Sports

Gauff defeats former number one Pliskova to reach Berlin semi-finals

AFP 17 Jun, 2022

BERLIN: Teenager Coco Gauff reached her first WTA grass-court semi-final after posting a straight sets win over former world number one Karolina Pliskova in Berlin on Friday.

The 18-year-old American, who reached her first Grand Slam final at the French Open earlier this month, sealed a 7-5, 6-4 win over fourth seed Pliskova.

“It took me a while to find my rhythm, the forehand slice isn’t something I use a lot, but I did today,” said Gauff.

“Her shots were pretty low on the grass and sometimes it was enough to change the direction of the point.”

Top seed Jabeur, Gauff advance to Berlin quarter-finals

In Saturday’s semi-finals, Gauff faces top seed Ons Jabeur or Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Second seed Maria Sakkari also reached her first grass-court semi-final after brushing past Daria Kasatkina for a 6-0, 6-3 victory in just 72 minutes.

Sakkari will face Belinda Bencic after the Swiss Olympic champion rallied to beat Veronika Kudermetova 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in their hard-fought tie, which lasted just over two hours.

Bencic had to dig deep and despite hitting seven double faults, she held off Kudermetova, who fired down six aces.

Karolina Pliskova Coco Gauff French Opens WTA grass-court

