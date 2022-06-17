Palm oil may hover above 5,394 ringgit

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may hover above a support at 5,394 ringgit per tonne, or bounce into a range of 5,571-5,702 ringgit.

This support is identified as the 100% projection level of the wave C from 6,698 ringgit.

This wave may either end around 5,394 ringgit or extend a lot into a range of 4,588-4,896 ringgit.

Regardless of the ending point, the downtrend may pause around this support.

A break below 5,394 ringgit may trigger a moderate fall to 5,303 ringgit.

The support is not working alone. It is strengthened by the other two on the daily chart, respectively at 5,438 ringgit and at 5,477 ringgit.

A decent bounce or a reversal of the downtrend is expected to occur around these supports.

The worse scenario could be a brief piercing below 5,394 ringgit.