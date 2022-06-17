ANL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.43%)
Q2 FY21-22 QTA: Nepra okays Rs1.55/unit hike for Discos

Recorder Report Updated 17 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved positive amount of Rs. 39 billion on account of Quarterly Adjustment pertaining to 2nd Quarter of FY 2021-22 for Discos. The allowed quarterly adjustment has an impact of around Rs.1.5547/kWh on uniform basis on all consumers, except for lifeline & Increment Industrial Sales eligible for Industrial Support Package.

Jan-March: Discos’ tariffs raised under QTA mechanism

The Authority has decided to apply increase of Rs. 1.5547 per unit from July 01, 2022, to be recovered within 3 months period from the date of notification.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

