Q2 FY21-22 QTA: Nepra okays Rs1.55/unit hike for Discos

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved positive amount of Rs. 39 billion on account of Quarterly Adjustment pertaining to 2nd Quarter of FY 2021-22 for Discos. The allowed quarterly adjustment has an impact of around Rs.1.5547/kWh on uniform basis on all consumers, except for lifeline & Increment Industrial Sales eligible for Industrial Support Package.

The Authority has decided to apply increase of Rs. 1.5547 per unit from July 01, 2022, to be recovered within 3 months period from the date of notification.

