Opinion

CPEC projects: a welcome step

Rahat Kazmi 17 Jun, 2022

According to a Business Recorder news report, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has imposed a ban on announcements regarding inclusion of third-party investors in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, saying that both Pakistan and China have already decided to refrain from making public announcements in this regard. It is increasingly clear that both the countries have decided to take this step in order to insulate third-party investors against speculations that often undermine investor confidence.

A third party is an individual or entity that is involved in a transaction but is not one of the principals and has therefore lesser interest. This development will surely encourage prospective investors to join various CPEC ventures in foreseeable future in a big way. Should this happen – of course in due course – the CPEC is unlikely to face any slowdown.

Rahat Kazmi (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CPEC CPEC Projects third party investors

Rahat Kazmi

