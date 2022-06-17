Speaker greets students in Parliament House

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, Thursday, warmly welcomed in the Parliament House the students of Pakistan Sweet Home who are enrolled and studying in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Cadet College, Larkana and Sahawa Cadet College.

While addressing them, the Speaker said that the future of the country would be bright due to the struggle and hard work of the children.

He expressed his heartfelt feelings to these children who were selected on merit in different cadet colleges. He also resolved to continue to support the efforts of Ex- MNA and Chairperson of Pakistan Sweet Home Zummrud Khan for his services to support these children.

Speaker National Assembly warmly appreciates the achievement of Pakistan Sweet Home’s children who are being selected on merit in Cadet colleges.

He said that the service provided by Pakistan Sweet Home for the needy children is a national service. He said that Zummrud Khan is deeply commendable in his tireless efforts to support these needy children.

He said that Pakistan Sweet Homes has become a symbol of shelter and training for homeless and destitute children.

He also applauded that these children are also now enrolled in the top universities of Pakistan such as Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022