ANL 10.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
ASL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.24%)
AVN 73.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.66%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.84%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.58%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.68%)
MLCF 27.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.35%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.75%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PRL 17.34 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PTC 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.14%)
TELE 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TPL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
TPLP 19.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
TREET 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
TRG 76.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
UNITY 20.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.42%)
YOUW 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
BR100 4,148 Increased By 46.5 (1.13%)
BR30 14,925 Increased By 85.6 (0.58%)
KSE100 41,730 Increased By 291.4 (0.7%)
KSE30 15,938 Increased By 122.9 (0.78%)
OPEC+ crude oil output boost undershoots targets in May

Reuters 16 Jun, 2022

LONDON: OPEC+ produced 2.695 million barrels per day below its crude oil targets in May because of production problems at several members and as Russia faced sanctions, an OPEC+ document seen by Reuters and citing secondary sources showed on Thursday.

Underproduction by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, was higher in May, when overall compliance with planned output cuts stood at 256%, up from 220% a month earlier.

The development adds to global supply concerns as Brent crude prices in May averaged their highest in a decade close to $123 per barrel, and with June prices hovering just below at an average $118/bbl.

Global demand is recovering from the pandemic and outpacing the abilities of OPEC+ countries to increase production.

Western sanctions on Russian oil following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February have strained Russian crude production growth.

OPEC keeps forecast for 2022 oil demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels

Russia’s crude output rose to 9.273 mln bpd in May from 9.159 mln bpd in April, but its production levels remained 1.276 mln bpd below target last month, the OPEC+ document showed, the largest deviation across all OPEC+ members.

Supply from the group faces additional challenges in June as a new blockade of Libyan crude oil facilities has greatly reduced the country’s production levels. Libya remains exempt from OPEC oil production quotas.

U.S. president Joe Biden’s administration has pushed OPEC+ to boost production so as not to impair the global economic recovery. But many OPEC+ producers lack the capacity to pump more crude following insufficient investment, a trend accelerated by the pandemic.

