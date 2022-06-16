US oil to test support at $114.41

SINGAPORE: US oil is expected to test a support at $114.41 per barrel, a break below which may open the way towards $112.22.

The contract is riding on a wave c, which has briefly travelled below its 61.8% projection level of $115.20. Chances are it may extend to $112.50. A trendline rising from $98.20 has been broken.

The break confirmed a reversal of the uptrend from this level. A retracement analysis suggests a target range of $107.93-$110.94.

US oil to test support at $115.86

The bounce triggered by the support at $114.41 may end around the resistance at $116.59. An extension of this bounce may be limited to $117.89.

On the daily chart, a top has formed around a resistance at $121.63.

Either a drop deep as the one from the May 5 high of $111.37 has started, or the big correction from $130.50 has resumed. A rising channel points a target of $111.72.

Once oil falls to this level, the uptrend from $92.93 could hardly extend.