ANL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
ASC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
ASL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.69%)
AVN 73.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.17%)
BOP 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
CNERGY 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
GGL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
KEL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.67%)
MLCF 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.62%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.1%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 33.62 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
TPLP 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.52%)
TREET 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
TRG 77.32 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.02%)
UNITY 20.13 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
WAVES 12.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.75%)
BR100 4,133 Increased By 31.9 (0.78%)
BR30 14,934 Increased By 94.6 (0.64%)
KSE100 41,680 Increased By 241.1 (0.58%)
KSE30 15,931 Increased By 116.3 (0.74%)
US oil to test support at $114.41

Reuters 16 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil is expected to test a support at $114.41 per barrel, a break below which may open the way towards $112.22.

The contract is riding on a wave c, which has briefly travelled below its 61.8% projection level of $115.20. Chances are it may extend to $112.50. A trendline rising from $98.20 has been broken.

The break confirmed a reversal of the uptrend from this level. A retracement analysis suggests a target range of $107.93-$110.94.

US oil to test support at $115.86

The bounce triggered by the support at $114.41 may end around the resistance at $116.59. An extension of this bounce may be limited to $117.89.

On the daily chart, a top has formed around a resistance at $121.63.

Either a drop deep as the one from the May 5 high of $111.37 has started, or the big correction from $130.50 has resumed. A rising channel points a target of $111.72.

Once oil falls to this level, the uptrend from $92.93 could hardly extend.

US oil

