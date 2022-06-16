PM visits Rashakai Special Economic Zone

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has visited Rashakai Special Economic Zone. On arrival at the economic zone, the Prime Minister was received by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Javed Iqbal Khattak and Lyu Ming, General Manager CRBC.

Mrs Pang Chunxue (Chargè D Affaires, Chinese Embassy), Dr Ahsan Iqbal (Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives), Maulana Asad Mehmood (Federal Minister for Communication), Sajjid Hussain Turi (Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistani), Amir Muqam (Advisor to PM), Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash (Chief Secretary, KP) Mouzam Jan Ansari (IGP-KP), and signatories from NTDC, BOI and SNGPL were also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister was briefed on Rashakai Special Economic Zone by the teams of KP-EZDMC and CRBC by giving a detailed presentation on development work, marketing strategy adopted to promote the zone, Enterprises currently working, and new enterprises in the zone, and issues related to the zone.

Rashakai Special Economic Zone is a Prioritized Special Economic Zone under the CPEC Framework with an area of 1000 acres. Upon colonization, it will provide 200,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities to the locals with an expected investment of US$4 billion. 15 Enterprises have already been allotted Industrial plot with an Investment mobilization of PKR 78 billion.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts made by RSEZDOC/CRBC and KP-EZDMC for colonization of the zone and emphasized promoting the zone globally through a strong marketing strategy to attract foreign investments.

PM directed SNGPL and Pesco staff to expedite issues pertaining to energy and power.

The Prime Minister also visited the under-construction site of Enterprise M/S Century Steel in RSEZ, which has a total area of 20 acres and will be operational in next year with an annual production of 0.5 million tons in phase 1 and upon completion in 3 phases and on full operations its annual production will reach up to 1.5 million tons.

