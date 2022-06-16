ANL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
ASC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
ASL 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
GGL 16.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.17%)
KOSM 2.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 26.69 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.14%)
PACE 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.62%)
PIBTL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
PTC 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 33.44 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.18%)
TELE 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TPL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.08%)
TREET 28.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
TRG 76.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.31%)
UNITY 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
WAVES 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.35%)
YOUW 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
BR100 4,102 Increased By 47.7 (1.18%)
BR30 14,839 Increased By 40.2 (0.27%)
KSE100 41,439 Increased By 388.9 (0.95%)
KSE30 15,815 Increased By 157.9 (1.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold gains as dollar pulls back ahead of Fed verdict

Reuters 16 Jun, 2022

LONDON: Gold prices rose more than 1% on Wednesday helped by a tepid US dollar, as investors braced for a potentially aggressive interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold rose 1.2% to $1,829.99 per ounce by 1225 GMT while US gold futures gained 1.1% to $1,832.70.

The dollar index was down 0.2% on the day, having reached a near two-decade high in the previous session, while benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields also eased from a multi-year peak. Gold is caught between “those focusing on yields and its potential negative impact on gold and against that we really have the increased risk by of a stagflation,” said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

Hotter-than-expected US inflation data released last week has prompted investors to price in an interest rate increase of 75 basis points (bps) rather than 50 bps by the Fed to tame rising price pressures. While gold is often viewed as a safe asset in times of economic uncertainties, rising interest rates and bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion and boost the dollar.

Equity market meltdown could also lead to some diversification into gold, French lender Societe Generale said in a note. Investors now await the Federal Open Market Committee’s policy decision on interest rate, due at 1800 GMT.

If the Fed were to raise interest rates by only 50 basis points today, some of the movements seen over the last few days could be reversed, that is yields could fall, the dollar could weaken and gold could gain, analysts at Commerzbank said in a note. Spot silver rose 1.9% to $21.48 per ounce while platinum was up 2.1% to $939.88. Palladium was 1.2% higher at $1,836.85 per ounce.

US Federal Reserve Gold Prices gold rates USD Gold spot rates interest rate hike

Comments

1000 characters

Gold gains as dollar pulls back ahead of Fed verdict

Fuel prices raised yet again: Miftah says hike was ‘inevitable’

Rs685bn allocated for ADP

Supplies to unregistered persons: FBR defends waiver of CNIC condition

Pakistan Housing Finance Project: Financing agreement signed with World Bank

Third-party investors in CPEC projects: MoFA bans public announcements

G-20 DSSI framework: Two $197.49m debt service suspension pacts signed

Fed unveils biggest rate hike since 1994

Speaker’s powers curtailed

Wealth statement: FY21: IK’s assets grow by over Rs60m YoY

UAE suspends exports of Indian wheat for four months

Read more stories