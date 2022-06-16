KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 184,518 tonnes of cargo comprising 116,663 tonnes of import cargo and 67,855 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 116,663 comprised of 73,439 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,825 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 4,795 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 35,604 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 67,855 tonnes comprised of 40,799 of containerized cargo, 301 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,558 tonnes of Cement, 5,342 tonnes of Clinkers, 3,455 of Rice and 11,400 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

As many as, 8766 containers comprising of 5461 containers import and 5461 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1322 of 20’s and 1740 of 40’s loaded while 103 of 20’s and 278 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 794 of 20’s and 605 of 40’s loaded containers while 171 of 20’s and 565 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Wednesday.

There were 05 ships namely, Hyundai Privilege, Snoopy, Oel Kedarnath, Yantian Express & Pu To Hai have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 04 ships namely, Cosco Antwerp, MT Shalamar, Snoopy and Hyundai Privilege have sailed out from Karachi Port.

Nearly 05 ships namely, PS Queen, Jolly Palladio, Gulf Barakah, MSC Malin and Paniz were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them,02 ships, Merkur Ocean and Lisa left the Port on Wednesday morning, while 02 more ships, G bright and MSC Sarya are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 113,119 tonnes, comprising 58,408 tonnes imports cargo and 54,711 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,038` Containers (1,173 TEUs Imports and 2,865 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 04 ships, Damon, GC Argon, Swansea and EM Astoria & another ship, ‘MSC Iris’ carrying, Coal, Chemical and Containers are expected to take berths at PIBT, EVTL and QICT Wednesday, 15th June-2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022