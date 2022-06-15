ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
ASL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
AVN 73.26 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.37%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
FFL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
GGGL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.26%)
GGL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.56%)
KOSM 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
MLCF 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.46%)
PACE 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PTC 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
SNGP 33.79 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.26%)
TELE 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.43%)
TPLP 19.18 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.24%)
TREET 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.89%)
TRG 76.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.76%)
UNITY 20.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 52.6 (1.3%)
BR30 14,874 Increased By 75.3 (0.51%)
KSE100 41,476 Increased By 426.4 (1.04%)
KSE30 15,816 Increased By 159.3 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble, stocks steady in face of global sell-off

Reuters 15 Jun, 2022

The Russian rouble dipped slightly at the start of trading on Wednesday, while stocks held steady, shielded from the widespread global sell-off of recent days by Moscow’s capital controls.

At 0830 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 56.74 and had slipped 0.1% to trade at 59.19 against the euro.

The currency remains near multi-year highs thanks to Russia’s surging current account surplus and capital controls - recently softened - that Moscow introduced after the imposition of Western sanctions in a bid to stop a run on the rouble.

Rouble hits fresh highs against dollar, euro

Russian stock indexes were also insulated from the turmoil on global markets in trading on Wednesday morning in Moscow.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.25% to 1275.9 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.1% higher at 2291.4 points.

Russia’s political and business elite descended on St. Petersburg on Wednesday for Russia’s annual economic forum.

Once a symbol of the Kremlin’s openness to international investment, this year’s conference features panels addressing sanctions and a lack of Western businesses.

Hundreds of companies have pulled out of Russia in response to Moscow sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it calls a “special military operation.”

Russian rouble vs dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble, stocks steady in face of global sell-off

PM says more cooperation with China is ‘win-win situation’

Pakistan's ambassador to US Masood Khan meets President Joe Biden

We want to attract Gulf investment for Karachi: Sindh CM

Imran Khan will move SC today to probe 'regime change conspiracy’: Asad Umar

FIA registers money laundering case against PML-Q's Moonis Elahi

China comes to our rescue in a big way

Hike in POL products’ prices on the cards

Salaried class tax structure: govt in a fix

Oil prices climb, but expected US interest rate hike looms

Budget Strategy Paper unveiled: Deficits to be reduced to restore fiscal sustainability: MoF

Read more stories