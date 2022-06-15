KE paid Rs3.2bn to SSGC in June

KARACHI: This refers to the news item that appeared in Business Recorder issue of June 14, 2022. It must be noted that K-Electric (KE) defaulted in making timely payments to SSGC against weekly RLNG bill on May 26, 2022, that continues to date.

During June 2022, KE settled dues of Rs 3.207 billion against the overdue amount of Rs. 12.42 billion, leaving an outstanding balance of Rs 9.218 billion as of June 14 against RLNG bills.

