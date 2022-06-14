TMC helps FPCL implement SAP SuccessFactors modules to empower employees

FFBL Power Company Limited (FPCL) is a first of its kind power plant in Pakistan’s power industry whose complete project management and execution has been carried out and completed entirely by its own team of engineers and professionals, and not through an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contract.

In order to accomplish its management's vision of nurturing its employees, FPCL has always been a forward-looking organisation with respect to processes, systems automation and digitalisation. And it is to harness this inspiring vision that FPCL opted for SAP SuccessFactors as the backbone Human Capital Management (HCM) platform for data synchronisation and company decisions to manage the people side of its business.

In order to do this, a phase-wise implementation approach was adopted by the organisation through a Performance and Goal Management (PMGM) module in 2019. After two successful cycle runs of PMGM, following three core SuccessFactors modules were opted by FPCL in 2020 with TMC (TallyMarks Consulting) as the implementation partner.

Employee Central including Global Benefits

Compensation Management

Learning Management System

All three modules have been successfully deployed along with their integration with systems, applications, and processes (SAP), with approval rules, validation checks, and workflows for smooth employee lifecycle management as well as with reports, all of which has led to increased process efficiency and has helped ensure compliance.

FPCL and TMC (TallyMarks Consulting) teams who played a pivotal role in the successful implementation of SAP SF.

It is worth mentioning that FPCL is the second company in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan where the SuccessFactors (SF) Compensation module has been implemented and is running successfully — a major achievement of both FPCL and TMC (TallyMarks Consulting) teams.

The launch of these modules was announced in a special ceremony held at the FPCL Head Office on May 23, 2022, where Mr Arif Ur Rehman, CEO & MD FPCL, was the honourable chief guest. The celebration was attended by the company's Chief Operating Officer and other Directors and top management as well as by Abdul Haseeb, Managing Director TMC (TallyMarks Consulting), and other team members.

During the ceremony, Arif Ur Rehman shared his views on digitalisation and automation and its importance in the current era. He added that by implementing these SuccessFactors modules, FPCL will have more efficient and empowered employees. He congratulated both teams in achieving the milestone.

Cake cutting ceremony to celebrate SAP SuccessFactors Go-Live at FPCL.

Abdul Haseeb said SuccessFactors solutions are completely designed around employee experiences — what people need, how they work, and what motivates them, hence its implementation at FPCL will benefit the company's human resource functions and employees to be more productive and efficient.

He also admired the positive energy, enthusiasm and passion of the project team at FPCL that spent days and nights with TMC (TallyMarks Consulting)'s project team to ensure that quality processes were designed and implemented in SF modules.

Support from the FPCL management during the entire project duration was remarkable due to which the undertaking remained on the right track and was eventually implemented successfully.