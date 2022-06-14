ANL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
ASC 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.32%)
ASL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.74%)
AVN 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.41%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGGL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.08%)
GGL 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.1%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
HUMNL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.98%)
KEL 2.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
MLCF 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.74%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PRL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.89%)
PTC 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 32.41 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.96%)
TELE 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.9%)
TPLP 18.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.22%)
TREET 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
TRG 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.06%)
UNITY 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,041 Increased By 14.2 (0.35%)
BR30 14,732 Increased By 153.1 (1.05%)
KSE100 40,926 Increased By 45.7 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,611 Increased By 43 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

15 dead, half million impacted by heavy rains in Guatemala

AFP 14 Jun, 2022

GUATEMALA CITY: At least 15 people have died in a dozen mudslides caused by heavy rains that have fallen since early May in Guatemala, where more than 500,000 people have been affected, officials said Monday.

Among the 15 fatalities were a woman and her six children, as well as three brothers, all minors, from two indigenous villages, said the office of the Coordination for the Reduction of Natural Disasters (Conred).

Rains accompanied by strong winds caused landslides, floods, and the collapse of infrastructure across large swathes of the Central American country.

Heavy rains leave 10 dead, hundreds of thousands displaced in China

Conred said 930 homes had been damaged as well as eight schools, seven bridges and more than 80 roads.

The regions most affected are those mainly inhabited by indigenous populations, whose communities are most vulnerable to natural disasters.

Nearly 60 percent of Guatemala’s 17 million people live in poverty. Last year rains caused the death of 35 people and impacted almost one in 10 Guatemalans.

heavy rain Guatemala

Comments

1000 characters

15 dead, half million impacted by heavy rains in Guatemala

Miftah says IMF lending critical to averting default

FATF grey-list: Pakistan’s delegation leaves for Berlin

K-Electric power tariff hiked by Rs5.28 per unit

Punjab budget 2022-23: PA pandemonium prevents budget presentation

Power sector: ECC approves Rs50bn as advance against subsidy claims

‘Average tariff of all Discos be notified as uniform tariff’

Rs4/unit raise in Discos’ tariff approved for April

Aaj News staff member Nafees Naeem returns home

FM Bilawal departs for Iran on two-day official visit

KP govt presents Rs1,332bn budget

Read more stories