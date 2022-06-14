ANL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
ASL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
AVN 72.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.5%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
FFL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
FNEL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGGL 11.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
GTECH 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.57%)
KOSM 2.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.99%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.67%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
PRL 16.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.5%)
TELE 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.15%)
TPL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
TPLP 18.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
TREET 27.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
TRG 75.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.36%)
UNITY 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.59%)
WAVES 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,007 Decreased By -20 (-0.5%)
BR30 14,515 Decreased By -64.4 (-0.44%)
KSE100 40,694 Decreased By -186 (-0.45%)
KSE30 15,502 Decreased By -65.7 (-0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil neutral in 5,702-5,892 ringgit range

Reuters 14 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil looks neutral in a range of 5,702-5,892 ringgit per tonne, and an escape could suggest a direction.

A break below 5,702 ringgit would confirm the continuation of the wave C towards 5,394-5,571 ringgit range, formed by its 100% and 86.4% projection levels.

However, after the steep fall from the June 10 high of 6,277 ringgit, the contract is expected to experience a bounce, or at least a consolidation in the range of 5,702-5,892 ringgit.

Palm hits 10-week closing low on weak crude prices, Indonesian export plan

A break above 5,892 ringgit may lead to a gain to 6,046 ringgit.

On the daily chart, a pullback towards a rising trendline is missing.

After three consecutive days of drop, the pullback is more likely to occur on Tuesday.

The pullback will have little impact on the downtrend which will remain intact and may eventually extend to 5,438 ringgit.

Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil neutral in 5,702-5,892 ringgit range

Punjab budget 2022-23: PA pandemonium prevents budget presentation

Power sector: ECC approves Rs50bn as advance against subsidy claims

KP govt presents Rs1,332bn budget

KP makes historic Rs319.2bn ADP allocation

‘Average tariff of all Discos be notified as uniform tariff’

Rs4/unit raise in Discos’ tariff approved for April

FM Bilawal departs for Iran on two-day official visit

Banks asked to close govt accounts with zero balance

PTA to revise MTR downward next month

KP budget: 15pc increase in salaries, pensions

Read more stories