US oil to retest resistance at $122.49

SINGAPORE: US oil is expected to retest a resistance at $122.49 per barrel, a break above which may lead to a gain to $125.02.

The strong surge on Monday confirmed the completion of a correction from the June 8 high of $123.18.

The surge occurred around a rising trendline support of $118.39.

The intact trendline suggests a steady uptrend which is poised to extend towards $125.02. Immediate support is at $120.13, a break below which may trigger a drop towards $118.39.

The trendline is likely to be broken, once oil falls to $118.39 again.

On the daily chart, the candlesticks over the past three trading sessions may have formed a rising three methods, which suggests a continuation of the uptrend towards $125.39.

A break below $116.15 could confirm a reversal of the uptrend.