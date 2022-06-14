ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report 14 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 267,693 tonnes of cargo comprising 227,190 tonnes of import cargo and 40,503 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 227,190 comprised of 64,575 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 325 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,200 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 12,906 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds and 144,184 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 40,503 T tonnes comprised of 32,631 tonnes of containerized cargo, 1,229 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 6,643 tonnes of Rice.

As many as, 6048 containers comprising of 3425 containers import and 2623 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 817 of 20’s and 1302 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 02 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 616 of 20’s and 370 of 40’s loaded containers while 257 of 20’s and 505 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours on Monday.

Approximately, 10 ships namely Cosco Antwerp, Summer 7, Swan, Al Shaffiah, MT Shalamar, Diyala, Safeen Pioneer, Juist, CMA CGM Berlioz and Msc Sarya III have berthed at Karachi Port.

Nearly 07 ships namely, Independent Spirit, Chem Houston, Kota Megah, MT Karachi, Summer 7, Safeen Pioneer and Hafnia Danube have sailed out from Karachi Port. Some 11 cargoes namely, Chem Antares, Northern Dexterity, Tomini Felicity, PS Queen Snoopy, Huundai Privilege, Yantian Express, Long each trader, OEL Kedarnath, Paniz and PU TO HAI were expected to arrive at the port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 09 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, three ships, Safmarine Nyassa, VTC Ocean and Octa Lune left the port on Monday morning, while two more ships, MSC Malin and Ocean Venus are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

Cargo throughput during last 24 hours stood at 118,478 tonnes, comprising 72,221 tonnes imports cargo and 46,257 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,483 Containers (1,053 TEUs Imports and 2,430 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are 14 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, Swan, Prestigious and MSC Rania & another ship, Maersk Brooklyn scheduled to load/offload Rice, Condensate and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, FOTCO and QICT respectively on Monday, 6th June-2022.

