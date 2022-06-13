ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
AVN 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.77%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.48%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.96%)
GGGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.71%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.1%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.04%)
KOSM 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3%)
MLCF 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.67%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.84%)
PRL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.09%)
PTC 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
SNGP 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.81%)
TELE 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.59%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.66%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.4%)
TREET 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.57%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.83%)
UNITY 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.99%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,027 Decreased By -140 (-3.36%)
BR30 14,579 Decreased By -436.8 (-2.91%)
KSE100 40,880 Decreased By -1134.8 (-2.7%)
KSE30 15,568 Decreased By -496.6 (-3.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm hits 10-week closing low on weak crude prices, Indonesian export plan

Reuters 13 Jun, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures closed at a more than 10-week low on Monday and extended losses for a fourth consecutive session, dragged by weak crude and as Indonesia’s makes headway in its plans to speed up exports.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 122 ringgit, or 2.06%, to 5,798 ringgit ($1,312.66) a tonne, its lowest closing since April 4.

Indonesia, the world’s biggest exporter of palm oil, has yet again reversed its export policy, looking to accelerate shipments just weeks after ending a three-week export ban aimed at maintaining domestic supply.

The country has issued export permits for 1.16 million tonnes of palm oil products under a programme to accelerate shipments, a trade ministry official said.

Meanwhile, Malaysia should see slower exports in June and higher inventories as trade flows shift back to Indonesia, although Jakarta might still control shipment volumes as it seeks to secure domestic cooking oil supplies, analysts said.

Palm falls for second day as Indonesia prepares to accelerate exports

Malaysia’s end-May inventories shrank as exports surged to a five-month peak, while production fell less than expected amid a prolonged labour shortage, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Friday.

Oil dropped about $2 a barrel as a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in Beijing dented hopes of a Chinese demand rebound, while worries about more interest rate hikes to control rampant inflation added further pressure.

Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

In rival oils, Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.5%, while its palm oil contract lost 2.6%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1.4%.

Crude palm oil prices could trade in the range of 5,500-6,500 ringgit per tonne in June due to the uncertain export supply of sunflower oil from Ukraine and lower-than-usual palm oil export supply from Indonesia, Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.

Malaysian palm oil futures

Comments

1000 characters

Palm hits 10-week closing low on weak crude prices, Indonesian export plan

Rupee plunges to Rs203.86 against dollar amid IMF uncertainty

Govt announces Rs3 billion subsidy to reduce price of ghee: Marriyum

Bitcoin slumps under $25,000, lowest in 18 months

Reality of India's democracy is there for world to see: PM Shehbaz

Industrial amnesty scheme withdrawn

Ex-PM says Putin 'out of it', Ukraine war could last two years

Lucky to undertake feasibility for renewable energy project at Karachi plant

Oil falls on Beijing's COVID-19 warning, inflation worries

Pakistan, Turkey all set to ink TGA

Punjab budget faces prospect of deadlock?

Read more stories