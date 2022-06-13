Govt announces Rs3 billion subsidy to reduce price of ghee: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Monday that the government will provide a subsidy worth Rs3 billion to reduce the price of ghee, reported Aaj News.

In a press conference, she said that the market price of ghee was Rs550 per kg right now but it was being sold at Rs300 per kg in utility stores across the country, which means "a cost of Rs250 per kg is being borne by the government".

She also said that when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) handed over the office to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) back in 2018, the price of ghee was Rs150 per kg.

She also highlighted that a 10 kg wheat bag was available at Rs400 at all utility stories in Pakistan.

Citing that residents of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were facing trouble in purchasing subsidised commodities due to sparse distribution of utility stores, the minister revealed that 100 mobile vans were added to the network of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) on June 6.

“Moreover, 500 additional USC stationary points were set up on June 9 to supply wheat and today, 100 more spots are being added,” she said. “Since June 6, 700 units have been added to the USC network.”

She also revealed that price control committees have been established to keep hoarding and reselling of USC material in check. According to her, supply of commodities at utility stores was also being monitored.

The minister highlighted that Rs17bn had been set aside to provide cheap sugar, ghee and wheat to the public.

In addition, Rs28bn subsidy is being given for the 'Sasta Petrol Sasta Diesel' scheme.

“Our prime aim is to give relief to people against inflationary pressures,” she said. “The government will update the public about it on daily basis.”

The public can also lodge a complaint with the government if there is a price differential or drop in quality at utility stores, she said.

According to her, the government was taking tough decisions to stabilise the economy.

She pointed out that agricultural inputs including tractors and seeds had been exempted from sales tax and customs duty in budget 2022-23.

During the question and answer session, she regretted that the current government was forced to raise fuel prices because of stringent agreement signed between PTI and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Even the removal of fuel subsidy was agreed by the previous government,” she said. “PML-N successfully completed the IMF programme in 2015.”

Finance minister Miftah Ismail explained that the decision was taken in order to ensure the revival of the IMF programme.