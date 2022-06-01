ANL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
ASC 9.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.08%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.63%)
BOP 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
FNEL 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.26%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.97%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
KEL 2.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.27%)
MLCF 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.83%)
PACE 3.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
PRL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.71%)
PTC 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.97%)
SNGP 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
TELE 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.26%)
TPL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.12%)
TPLP 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.74%)
TREET 29.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.34%)
TRG 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.12%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.63%)
WAVES 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.48%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
YOUW 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -45.6 (-1.06%)
BR30 15,435 Decreased By -204.8 (-1.31%)
KSE100 42,756 Decreased By -322.1 (-0.75%)
KSE30 16,296 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt raises ghee, cooking oil rates at utility stores

BR Web Desk 01 Jun, 2022

After hiking flour rates, the government increased on Wednesday the price of ghee and cooking oil, as the partial removal of fuel subsidies started to take effect.

As per a notification issued by the Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC), the price of ghee for a 1kg-pouch Soya Supreme Banaspati increased by Rs208 to hit Rs520. The same brand's cooking oil also increased by Rs213, reaching Rs532 fora 1-litre pouch.

Following is the list of the revised rates:

Last month, the government raised flour prices by Rs180, with a 20kg bag now available at Rs980 as compared to the previous price of Rs800. Meanwhile, the price of a 10kg flour bag jumped up to Rs490 per bag as compared to the previous rate of Rs400, registering a hike of Rs90.

These are rates at the government-owned utility stores.

Fuelled by an increase in commodity prices in the international market, Pakistan has faced soaring inflation, which clocked in at 13.8% on a year-on-year basis in May 2022, compared to 13.4% in the previous month and 10.9% in May 2021, revealed government statistics.

Food inflation reached 17.3% in May 2022, showed analysis from Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

The price hike follows the government's announcement to increase petroleum products’ prices by Rs30 per litre in an effort to revive the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

While announcing the hike in prices of petroleum products, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail expressed hope that reaching an understanding on staff-level agreement with the IMF would be easier as constructive discussions are being held on revival of the stalled $6-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

inflation IMF POL rates cooking oil Utility Stores Corporation ghee prices cooking oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Govt raises ghee, cooking oil rates at utility stores

May's inflation reading hits 13.8% in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz stresses industrial collaboration with Turkey

Rupee closes at two-week high of 197.87 against US dollar

Mari Petroleum makes gas/condensate discovery in North Waziristan

ECP says it's always ready for elections

French interior minister accused of lying over Champions League chaos

Inflation in bankrupt Sri Lanka hits fresh record

Relief to masses against POL price hike: Govt to utilize allocation for Rashan Riayat subsidy

Import ban doesn’t apply to industrial inputs: ministry

Read more stories