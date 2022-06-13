US oil to drop into $113.81-$115.86 range
SINGAPORE: US oil is expected to drop into a range of $113.81-$115.86 range, following its failures to break a resistance at $122.49 per barrel.
A double-top forming around this barrier has been confirmed, suggesting a target of $115.86. It also confirms a reversal of the uptrend from the $105.13.
The support at $118.39 triggered a weak bounce which has been totally reversed.
The reversal signals an extension of the fall towards the target zone.
A break above $120.13 again may lead to a gain to $122.49.
On the daily chart, oil failed to break a resistance at $121.63.
The failure has triggered a correction towards $116.15.
The uptrend from the May 11 low of $98.20 will be deemed intact if oil manages to stabilize around $116.15.
A break below this level could confirm a trend reversal.
