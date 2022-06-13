ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
ASL 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.95%)
AVN 73.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-2.85%)
BOP 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
FFL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
FNEL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.97%)
GGGL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.48%)
GTECH 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.55%)
KEL 2.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.33%)
MLCF 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.42%)
PRL 16.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.03%)
PTC 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.38%)
SNGP 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.41%)
TELE 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.4%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.66%)
TPLP 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.63%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
TRG 76.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.12%)
UNITY 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.85%)
WAVES 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.55%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,054 Decreased By -112.1 (-2.69%)
BR30 14,724 Decreased By -292 (-1.94%)
KSE100 41,215 Decreased By -799.4 (-1.9%)
KSE30 15,691 Decreased By -373.5 (-2.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Google pays $118mn to settle gender discrimination suit

AFP 13 Jun, 2022

NEW YORK: Google said on Sunday that it was “very pleased” to be settling, without admission of wrongdoing, a class-action lawsuit that argued it underpaid female employees and assigned them lower-ranking positions.

The $118 million settlement covers about 15,500 female employees who have worked for the company in California since September 2013, the law firms Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP and Altshuler Berzon LLP said in a statement released Friday night.

The company also agreed for a third party to analyze its hiring and compensation practices as part of the settlement.

In a statement to AFP, Google said that “while we strongly believe in the equity of our policies and practices, after nearly five years of litigation, both sides agreed that resolution of the matter, without any admission or findings, was in the best interest of everyone, and we’re very pleased to reach this agreement.”

In 2017, several former Google employees sued the company in a San Francisco court, accusing it of paying women less than men for equivalent positions and assigning women lower positions than men with similar experiences because they had previously earned smaller salaries.

According to a copy of the agreement released by the law firms, “Google denies all of the allegations in the lawsuit and maintains that it has fully complied with all applicable laws, rules and regulations at all times.”

Google ordered to pay Australian politician over defamatory YouTube videos

A judge must still approve the agreement, the two law firms for the plaintiffs said.

Google previously agreed in 2021 to pay $3.8 million to the US Department of Labor over accusations it had discriminated against women and Asians.

Google

Comments

1000 characters

Google pays $118mn to settle gender discrimination suit

Punjab budget faces prospect of deadlock?

Pakistan, Turkey all set to ink TGA

Speaker says PML-N does not enjoy majority

Industrial amnesty scheme withdrawn

Ex-PM says Putin 'out of it', Ukraine war could last two years

Oil falls, spooked by Beijing COVID warning and inflation concerns

IT exports: Finance Bill recommendations seen as sure recipe for disaster

KE seeks payment of Rs25bn to clear SSGC dues

Dasu project to start generating power by 2026: minister

FATF: German envoy optimistic about Pakistan’s prospects

Read more stories