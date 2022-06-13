LB elections in Quetta, Lasbela in first week of July

QUETTA: The local bodies’ elections in Quetta and Lasbela districts of Balochistan will be held in the first week of July 2022, it was learnt on Sunday. As per the official sources, the final date and election schedule will be announced in the next few days.

Nevertheless, preparations for the local bodies’ elections have begun. The second phase of elections in 32 districts of the province is considered to be held after the local bodies’ elections of Quetta and Lasbela.

In the second phase, elections will be held on the reserved seats of farmers, labourers, minorities and women. In the third phase, elections for chairmen of union councils, municipal committees and district councils are also proposed to be held after the local bodies’ elections of Quetta and Lasbela.