Punjab govt restores Local Government Act 2019

The Punjab government has restored the Local Government Act 2019 that had expired in June last year, Aaj News reported.

Gazette notification for its restoration was issued on Sunday, which said that the Punjab government has appointed local government administrators in all the districts while the Lahore commissioner is appointed as the administrator of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation.

Process for LG polls in Punjab kicked off

The deputy commissioners concerned will be the administrators of the district councils.

The Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 expired on June 8, 2021.

Now, the administrative system of the local governments will be managed according to the Punjab Local Government Act 2013.