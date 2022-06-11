Daraz appoints Mindshare as exclusive media agency partner

KARACHI: Daraz has appointed Mindshare, which is a part of GroupM, as their exclusive media agency partner in Pakistan. GroupM is not only the global largest media investment house, but a leader in Pakistan, bolstering a media buying muscle unmatched in the industry.

The partnership was finalised post a series of extensive reviews — solidified the coming together of 2 undisputed market leaders with the aim of co-creating the best-in-class e-commerce practices while delivering synergies within the world of e-com and media to bring forth a digital revolution.

The scope of services aligned include end-to-end media management, including media planning and buying, for Daraz’s E-commerce platform.

“We are extremely thrilled to be associated with a tech giant like Daraz and onboard a partner which matches our philosophy and vision. This is not just a massive win for Team Mindshare, but also a great opportunity to learn. Our team is motivated and excited to apply the best of our knowledge and capabilities to create winning momentum for Daraz.” said Agha Zohaib, Managing Director Mindshare Pakistan.

Naveed Asghar, CEO GroupM, added, “this partnership is a testament of the fact that two best in class organizations are coming together to further drive the exponential growth in E-commerce space, while nurturing the overall Digital Eco system in Pakistan”.

Ammar Hasan, Chief Marketing Officer at Daraz Pakistan, stated, “Daraz takes a lot of pride in doing media marketing in best in class way, We wanted a partner to compliment our aspirations of innovation in the field of media and eCommerce and we think Mindshare is the partner that fits our requirement for this journey.”

Daraz is the leading E-commerce marketplace across South Asia. Their business covers four key areas – E-commerce, logistics, payment infrastructure and financial services – providing sellers and customers with an end-to-end commerce solution. The organisation strives to enable easy access to a wide assortment of products while bringing users on an interactive and personalized journey.