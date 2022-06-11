Dr Aamir Liaquat laid to rest

KARACHI: Renowned Islamic scholar and popular TV anchor Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain was laid to rest in the compound of the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi, here on Friday.

Earlier, his son Ahmad Aamir led the funeral prayers for his father after the Asr prayers.

Prior to that, the deceased’s family and the police remain locked in a dispute over the body’s post-mortem. While the police insisted on the post-mortem in order to ascertain the real causes of religious scholar’s death, his family opposed it and demanded that the body be handed over to them.

However, later following the court order, police had to give up and hand over the body to the family.

It is worth-mentioning here that only a few hours ago the same court of Judicial Magistrate-Karachi East had ordered the police surgeon to examine Dr Amir’s body before conducting its post-mortem.

Members of Dr Amir’s family namely his first wife Syeda Bushra, son Ahmad Amir and daughter Dua Amir, on the other hand, filed an application in the court, in which they prayed for the handover of the body to them.

Even before that, the Brigade police station in Karachi had written a letter to Chhipa Welfare Association for not handing over the body of television presenter and politician Dr Aamir Liaquat to anyone else besides police. “The body of Aamir Liaquat should not be handed over to anyone else,” reads the letter written by police to the in-charge of the morgue of Chhipa Welfare Association.

“The body has been handed over to your mortuary as trust. It will be received by the staff of the Brigade police station. It must not be handed over to anyone else,” it adds.

“Legal action will be taken if the body is handed over to anyone else. The post-mortem of the body of Aamir Liaquat Hussain is necessary. It is not possible to determine the cause of the death without post-mortem of the body,” it states.

According to Manager Auqaf Abdullah Shah Ghazi Shrine Haji Pannu Khan, Dr Amir Liaquat had got the place of five graves allotted in 2007 on the premises of the shrine.

Dr Amir Liaquat Hussain, who had been found in his room in an unconscious condition on Thursday (June 9, 2022), was taken to hospital by his servants where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.