Canals, residential areas: Govt to take action against elements dumping waste

Recorder Report 11 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to take action against elements involved in dumping domestic, industrial and hospital waste in residential areas and canals within the province. In the first phase they will be served show cause notices and after 30 days, industries which do not install treatment plants will be closed and sealed.

Provincial Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development Ismail Rahu, while presiding over a meeting of the Environment Department, directed the officers to take action and submit a monthly report, no matter how powerful one may be to spread environmental pollution. Strict action will be taken against those who are burning this garbage and waste causing many environmental and health problems.

In a briefing to Provincial Minister Ismail Rahu, DG SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal said that 200 treatment plants have been set up in Sindh’s industries and about 50 more are being set up. Out of 10,000 industries in Karachi, 4,000 treatment plants are to be set up.

Ismail Rahu further said that officers should patrol the city roads and smoke emitting vehicles should be stopped in collaboration with the traffic police. Ismail Rahu said that Air Quality Index 250 has been recorded in Karachi, which is quite dangerous. He also said that dust from cotton factories in Ghotki and Sanghar is dangerous, warning has been issued to them, warning has also been issued to 36 rice mills blowing dust outside Larkana and other cities. Strict action has also been taken against brick kilns to move rice mills out and prevent dust.

