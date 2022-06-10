Hong Kong stocks finish on a down note

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed Friday on the back foot as worries about inflation and rising interest rates overshadowed another pick-up in tech firms and data showing Chinese price growth slowed last month.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.29 percent, or 62.87 points, to 21,806.18.

Hong Kong stocks begin on front foot

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.42 percent, or 45.88 points, to 3,284.83, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 1.94 percent, or 39.61 points, to 2,085.31.