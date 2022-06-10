ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
ASC 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
ASL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.07%)
AVN 75.40 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.74%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
FFL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
FNEL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
GGGL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
GGL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.74%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.09%)
KEL 2.61 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.76%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PTC 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
SNGP 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.79%)
TELE 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.09%)
TPL 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.08%)
TREET 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.34%)
TRG 77.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
UNITY 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.11%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,159 Increased By 23.1 (0.56%)
BR30 14,981 Increased By 49.7 (0.33%)
KSE100 41,969 Increased By 233.4 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,063 Increased By 113.1 (0.71%)
Hong Kong stocks finish on a down note

AFP 10 Jun, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks closed Friday on the back foot as worries about inflation and rising interest rates overshadowed another pick-up in tech firms and data showing Chinese price growth slowed last month.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.29 percent, or 62.87 points, to 21,806.18.

Hong Kong stocks begin on front foot

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.42 percent, or 45.88 points, to 3,284.83, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange climbed 1.94 percent, or 39.61 points, to 2,085.31.

Hong Kong stocks

