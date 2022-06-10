ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
Pakistan

President approves national awards for slain Chinese teachers

APP 10 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday approved the conferment of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz on three Chinese teachers who were killed in a suicide blast took place in Karachi.

On April 26, a female suicide bomber targeted a vehicle carrying faculty members of Karachi University’s Confucius Institute, killing three Chinese nationals and their local driver. The president approved national award for Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng and Chen Sai.

The award has been approved in recognition of their services to strengthen Pak-China ties and improvement of bilateral relations in the fields of education and culture.

Arif Alvi bilateral relations Pak China Suicide blast Chinese teachers Tamgha i Imtiaz

