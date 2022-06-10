ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
Jun 10, 2022
Pakistan

Utilities, payment to retd employees: LG dept officials asked to prepare report on payment of dues

Recorder Report 10 Jun, 2022

HYDERABAD: Qazi Shahid Pervez, Consultant, Government of Sindh Local Government Department has directed the officers of Local Government Department to prepare a report regarding payment of dues to the concerned departments in respect of utilities, payment of pensions to retired employees, assets of the department and manpower in a week time so that according to new system the local government system could be made easier and more useful for the people. He was presiding over a meeting with concerned officers of local government department at Shahbaz Hall, Hyderabad on Thursday.

He said that keeping in view the new system, the system of local bodies of Hyderabad should be formulated and a strategy should be prepared to provide facilities to the towns under the schedule of Establishment. Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro suggested for revising the rent of the properties of Local Government Department according to current market value.

He also suggested for handing over the dispensaries to PPHI or the health department so that the local government department could carry out their work properly. Endorsing both suggestions Consultant Local Government Sindh Qazi Shahid Pervez directed for including them in the report.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

