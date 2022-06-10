ANL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.55%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.75%)
ASL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 74.11 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.52%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
FNEL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.95%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.42%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.62%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TPLP 19.68 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.24%)
TREET 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
TRG 77.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
UNITY 20.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.88%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
BR100 4,136 Increased By 17.1 (0.42%)
BR30 14,932 Increased By 138.8 (0.94%)
KSE100 41,736 Increased By 182.8 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,950 Increased By 72.8 (0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore little changed as worries remain over weak steel profits in China

Reuters 10 Jun, 2022

MANILA: Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures were range-bound on Thursday as traders remained cautious due to weak profits at Chinese steel mills following a recent surge in prices of the steelmaking ingredient.

The benchmark September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended the morning session 0.2% higher at 929 yuan ($139.14) a tonne, after moving in a narrow range.

Iron ore’s most-active July contract on the Singapore Exchange was virtually flat at $144.75 a tonne by 0527 GMT.

Dalian iron ore has rebounded 19% from this year’s low of 779.50 yuan a tonne hit on May 10, while the spot price for the benchmark 62%-grade material in China jumped to $147.50 a tonne on Wednesday, the highest in nearly seven weeks, based on SteelHome consultancy data. “The short-term iron ore demand has increased more than expected, but the profits of downstream steel mills are weak,” Sinosteel Futures analysts said in a note.

Iron ore’s prices appear to have limited upside potential, they said, with top steel producer’s China’s resolve to further reduce output this year to curb emissions also tempering optimism about demand. Sentiment also remained largely guarded after parts of Shanghai began imposing new COVID-19 lockdown restrictions on Thursday.

Offering some relief, data on Thursday showed China’s exports grew at a double-digit pace in May, shattering expectations in an encouraging sign for the world’s second biggest economy that has been hit hard by COVID-19 curbs. Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.3%, while hot-rolled coil gained 0.2%. Stainless steel slipped 0.4%. Dalian coking coal fell 0.7% and coke shed 0.5%.

iron ore iron ore prices iron ore export iron ore rates

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore little changed as worries remain over weak steel profits in China

Forex, PSEs and banks liabilities not included: $88.8bn external debt recorded at end of March

Actual target 8pc: Revised forecasts put inflation at 11.5-12pc

Tax exemptions cost govt over Rs1.757trn

Credit to private sector rises to record Rs1.3trn

Survey lists factors behind mammoth trade deficit

Federal Budget today

KE’s tariff increased by Rs7.82/unit

Reforms measures in budget to pave way for IMF deal: Miftah

Agri sector registers 4.40pc positive growth

Gas sector circular debt nearly doubled in 3 years

Read more stories