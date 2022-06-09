ANL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.55%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.75%)
ASL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 74.11 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.52%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
FNEL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.95%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.45%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.42%)
KOSM 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.35%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PACE 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.88%)
PTC 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.62%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TPLP 19.68 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.24%)
TREET 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
TRG 77.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
UNITY 20.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.88%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.05%)
BR100 4,136 Increased By 17.1 (0.42%)
BR30 14,932 Increased By 138.8 (0.94%)
KSE100 41,799 Increased By 245.7 (0.59%)
KSE30 15,970 Increased By 93.1 (0.59%)
Most Gulf markets fall in line with Asia; Qatar edges up

Reuters 09 Jun, 2022

Most major Gulf stock markets fell in early trade on Thursday, mirroring weakness in Asian shares as investors worried about the economic impact of rate hikes ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.65%, while Australian shares closed 1.4% lower and Seoul’s KOSPI finished almost flat.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.7%, extending losses to a seventh session, as largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank declined 0.6% and conglomerate International Holding Company fell 0.6%.

Dubai’s main share index retreated 0.5%, weighed down by a 1.2% dip in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties and a 0.7% decrease in Sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank. Separately, Dubai plans to sell a 12.5% stake in business park operator TECOM Group in an initial public offering (IPO), the company said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edged down 0.1%, pressured by banking and energy stocks. Index heavyweights Banque Saudi Fransi and Saudi Basic Industries slipped 1.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

Gulf stocks drop as inflation fears hit sentiment

However, Alkhorayef Water And Power Technologies rose as much as 2.9% after signing 1.86 billion riyals ($495.83 million) worth of contracts with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.

The Qatari index, however, edged 0.2% higher, with Commercial Bank adding 1.5%.

Italian producer Eni has been picked, along with another four oil majors, by Qatar as partners in the near $30 billion expansion of the world’s largest liquefied natural gas project, people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Gulf stock markets MENA

