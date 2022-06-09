Hong Kong stocks open higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose at the start of trade Thursday morning as another pick-up in tech firms helped traders brush off a drop on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.49 percent, or 106.94 points, to 22,121.53.

Hong Kong stocks begin on front foot

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.13 percent, or 4.30 points, to 3,259.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.24 percent, or 5.03 points, to 2,078.39.