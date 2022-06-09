ANL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.21%)
ASC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.64%)
ASL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
AVN 75.20 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (4.03%)
BOP 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.12%)
CNERGY 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
FFL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.59%)
GTECH 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.34%)
HUMNL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
KEL 2.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.02%)
KOSM 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.36%)
MLCF 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.42%)
PACE 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.36%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
PRL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.82%)
TELE 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.37%)
TPL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.94%)
TPLP 19.90 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (5.4%)
TREET 28.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.89%)
TRG 78.66 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.69%)
UNITY 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.22%)
WAVES 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.9%)
BR100 4,162 Increased By 43.3 (1.05%)
BR30 15,058 Increased By 265.2 (1.79%)
KSE100 41,957 Increased By 403.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 16,049 Increased By 171.7 (1.08%)
Hong Kong stocks open higher

AFP 09 Jun, 2022

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rose at the start of trade Thursday morning as another pick-up in tech firms helped traders brush off a drop on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.49 percent, or 106.94 points, to 22,121.53.

Hong Kong stocks begin on front foot

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.13 percent, or 4.30 points, to 3,259.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange slipped 0.24 percent, or 5.03 points, to 2,078.39.

Hong Kong stocks

