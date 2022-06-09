ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.11%)
ASC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
ASL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 72.61 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.44%)
BOP 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
FFL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
FNEL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGGL 11.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
GTECH 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
MLCF 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
PACE 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
SNGP 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.18%)
TELE 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.43%)
TREET 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.21%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,134 Increased By 14.8 (0.36%)
BR30 14,837 Increased By 44 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,705 Increased By 152.1 (0.37%)
KSE30 15,939 Increased By 62.3 (0.39%)
Army will continue fulfilling its responsibilities: COAS

INP 09 Jun, 2022

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday presided over the 80th Formation Commanders Conference at the General Headquarters.

The conference was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of the Pakistan Army. The participants were briefed on the prevalent geostrategic environment, challenges to national security and their own strategy in response to the evolving threat.

The army chief expressed satisfaction over the progress of the stabilisation operations across Pakistan following the successes of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

The COAS laid special emphasis on maintaining high standards of operational preparedness along the Line of Control (LoC) / Working Boundary and Pakistan-Afghan international border in the wake of evolving geo-strategic milieu.

Addressing the forum, COAS said the armed forces have to remain ready in view of the current geostrategic environment. He said Pakistan Army is a professional institution and will continue fulfilling its responsibilities.

The security of Pakistan is the responsibility of the armed forces, COAS said.

Meanwhile, Major General (Pilot) Jassim Mohamed Ahmed Al-Mannai, Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ on Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual & professional interests and regional security situation were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Qatar and Pakistan Army also looks forward for enhanced defence and security cooperation with Qatar Armed Forces.

