Iranian diplomat calls for more trade between Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan

PESHAWAR: Iranian Consul General Hamid Reza Qumi has said that Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan are the three brotherly Islamic countries, and it is time for these countries to promote trade among themselves so that the business community can prosper and the economy can be strengthened.

Obstacles of this kind can be removed by sitting together and legally, if that is possible, then the day is not far when the fruits of these relations will be shared by the people of the three countries.

The Iranian diplomat was addressing during a meeting with a delegation consisting of Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali, Vice President SAARC Chamber of Commerce former Senator Haji Ghulam Ali, and Regional Coordinator FPCCI Sartaj Ahmed Khan. During the meeting, discussions were held on the promotion of Pak-Iran Afghan trade and suggestions were made.

It was agreed to work with the business community of the three countries to resolve the issues raised in this regard. The Iranian Consul General warmly welcomed the delegation and congratulated the newly elected Mayor of Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on his victory.

The Iranian Consul General said that Iran believes in full cooperation with its neighbouring Islamic Brotherhood in all sectors and the promotion of bilateral trade, which is why we are here today and for the future development of the three countries.

He said that for the smooth functioning of the local government system in Peshawar, Iran would be happy to present its local government system structure to the elected representatives here.

Elected representatives in Peshawar will be briefed on what Iran has done in local government to benefit from the experience. Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan will have to work together for the development of business. Every effort will be made to bring the business communities of the three countries closer together.

Mayor of Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali thanked the Iranian Consul General and his staff and assured that experiences and views would be exchanged with Iran to make the local government system more attractive and effective. He said that an agreement has been reached with Iran for setting up a slaughter house with modern equipment in Peshawar, Iranian Consul General assured that it will be implemented soon.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that it is a requirement of the 21st century that trade relations should be strengthened with the countries which share borders but we believe that trade and business relations should be strengthened with each other especially the neighbours. Countries The Pak-Iran Afghan business community, chambers, federations and trade bodies have a role to play in overcoming technical barriers.

Sartaj Ahmad Khan said that FPCCI is going to hold Pak-Afghan Expo and in future similar joint exhibitions will be held with Iran and then the three countries. Later, a commemorative shield of Iran was presented to the delegation by the Iranian Consul General.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022