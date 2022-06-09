ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.11%)
ASC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
ASL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 72.61 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.44%)
BOP 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
FFL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
FNEL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGGL 11.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
GTECH 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
MLCF 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
PACE 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
SNGP 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.18%)
TELE 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.43%)
TREET 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.21%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,135 Increased By 15.7 (0.38%)
BR30 14,846 Increased By 53.6 (0.36%)
KSE100 41,700 Increased By 146.6 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,935 Increased By 58.2 (0.37%)
PAC seeks details of power purchase deals with IPPs by ex-govts

Recorder Report 09 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday sought power purchase agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) signed by previous governments. Noor Alam Khan chaired the meeting of the committee which examined the Audit Report of the Cabinet Division for the year, 2019-20.

The chairman committee said the tariff on electricity came down when demand increased but in Pakistan, the position was the opposite. He asked how they would run the industry without the supply of electricity.

Chairman and Members committee complained about the load-shedding and the inflated electricity bills. National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Chairman Tauseef H Farooqi said he also received an electricity bill of Rs68,000, whereas, his monthly salary was Rs700,000.

He said the Nepra allowed a power losses benchmark of 13 percent against 17 percent reported losses last year. “The line losses have come down to 11 percent,” he added. Responding to a question, he said the line losses of Kesco reached 65 percent. He further explained that the CPPA had the mandate to determine capacity payment charges with IPPs. He further said the Nepra had allowed a tariff of Rs12.5 per unit on net metering.

The Ogra chairman said his net salary was Rs1.1 million. I had been receiving a salary in Euro before joining the chairman Ogra. He further said 832 CNG stations had been closed due to the unavailability of gas.

