Flour supply at Rs40/kg on PM’s direction begins in KP: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s direction, the supply of flour at Rs 40 per kilogram has been started in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Information minister said that 100 mobile stores were setup to fulfill the promise of providing flour to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an affordable price.

Aurangzeb said for this purpose, the province has been divided into Abbottabad and Peshawar zones.

She said the supply of inexpensive flour will be gradually extended to the whole province.

Aurangzeb said the government is taking all possible measures for the revival of the Pakistan film industry.

Addressing the launching ceremony of PTV’s Film Logo, she said the government wants to provide a platform where all stakeholders come together for the resolution of the problems of the industry.

The Information minister also inaugurated the PakFlex project to make Pakistan Television drama and other contents in archives available online for the viewers, especially those living abroad.

She said all the material of the PTV will be kept online in PakFlex.

She said long-term reforms are necessary in the film sector and the first step should be to promote the content immediately.

Appreciating the role of the PTV, Marriyum said it has maintained its reputation till date due to its strong foundations, integrity and credibility.

She said right steps are being taken regarding the resolution of the problem of children’s content in PTV.

She said the Ministry of Information is setting up a film directorate to facilitate the producers, directors and distributors of the industry.

