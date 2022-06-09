ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.11%)
ASC 9.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
AVN 72.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.77%)
BOP 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.95%)
CNERGY 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FNEL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
GGGL 11.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GTECH 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
PACE 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
SNGP 31.74 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.47%)
TELE 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.43%)
TREET 28.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
UNITY 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.44%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,133 Increased By 13.5 (0.33%)
BR30 14,860 Increased By 66.7 (0.45%)
KSE100 41,672 Increased By 118.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,925 Increased By 48 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russia has no extra oil to sign deals with two Indian buyers

Reuters 09 Jun, 2022

NEW DELHI: Russia’s Rosneft is holding back on signing new crude oil deals with two Indian state refiners, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, as it has committed sales to other customers.

Indian refiners have been snapping up cheap Russian oil, shunned by western companies and countries since sanctions were imposed against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which Russia calls a “special military operation”.

A lack of new term supply deals with Rosneft may push Indian refiners to turn to the spot market for more expensive oil. It also indicates that Russia has managed to keep exporting its oil despite increasing pressure from Western sanctions to choke Moscow’s revenue.

Drawn to the discounts offered, three Indian state refiners - Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum - opened negotiations with Rosneft earlier this year for six-month supply deals.

So far only IOC, the country’s top refiner, has signed a deal with Rosneft, which will see it buy 6 million barrels of Russian oil every month, with an option to buy 3 million barrels more. The other two refiners’ requests have since been turned down by the Russian producer, the sources said.

“Rosneft is non-committal in signing a contract with HPCL and BPCL. They are saying they don’t have volumes,” said one of the sources.

Rosneft, IOC, HPCL and BPCL did not respond to Reuters’s requests for comment.

Russia is ramping up oil exports from its major eastern port of Kozmino by about a fifth to meet surging demand from Asian buyers and offset the impact of European Union sanctions.

Russian oil Indian state refiners Russia’s Rosneft crude oil deals

Comments

1000 characters

Russia has no extra oil to sign deals with two Indian buyers

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

NA to pass Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill today

Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

Import of equipment for recycling projects: Budget likely to come up with some tax relief

SBP withdraws cash quarantine conditions

Moody’s affirms B3 long-term deposit ratings of five banks

PM consults CMs on energy conservation step

World Bank approves $258m for National Health Support Programme

Read more stories