SRB integrates 56 more restaurants with POS system

KARACHI: Chairman Sindh Revenue Board Dr Wasif Ali Memon, in appreciation of compliant taxpayers of the Restaurant Sector who were amongst the first to integrate with board’s Point of Sale (POS) system, distributed certificates of appreciation and thanked them for their compliance and support with regards to SRB’s flagship project i.e. the POS initiative.

The SRB is successfully implementing the POS integration system in Karachi and Hyderabad with provision of real time monitoring of business activities of the integrated persons and around the clock facility / support through SRB’s POS Control Room. So far, 56 restaurants have integrated their Point of Sales with SRB.

The provincial revenue board is committed to achieving continuous growth and implementing measures for maximizing revenue collection. SRB thanks all integrated persons for their support in making SRB’s POS a success, a system based on mutual trust and coordination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022