ANL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
ASC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
ASL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 72.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.61%)
BOP 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
CNERGY 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGGL 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
GTECH 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.13%)
KEL 2.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.8%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
MLCF 25.02 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.93%)
PACE 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
PTC 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.46%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
TPLP 19.03 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.6%)
TREET 28.13 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
TRG 76.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
UNITY 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
WAVES 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.08%)
BR100 4,109 Decreased By -1.1 (-0.03%)
BR30 14,748 Increased By 89.1 (0.61%)
KSE100 41,491 Decreased By -77.4 (-0.19%)
KSE30 15,813 Decreased By -35.9 (-0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Solarization of govt offices on the cards

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 08 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a high level taskforce to prepare short-term plan to promote use of solar energy in domestic sector and conversion of government buildings to solar power. The taskforce would present its recommendations within one week.

According to a notification, issued by Secretary to Prime Minister, Tauqir Shah, in line with Prime Minister’s vision for promoting sustainable and green energy, the Prime Minister has constituted a taskforce on Solar Energy, comprising of the following: (i) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (Convener); (ii) Dr. Miftah Ismail, Minister for Finance & Revenue; (iii) Ahsan lqbal, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives; (iv) Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for information & Broadcasting; (v) Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister for Power; (vi) Musadik Masood Malik, Minister of State for Petroleum; (vii) Ahad Khan Cheema (ex-bureaucrat); (viii) Secretary Power - Secretary of the taskforce; (ix) Secretary Petroleum; (x) Chief Secretaries of Provinces; (xi) Secretaries Energy of Provinces; (xii) Bilal Kiyani; and (xiii) Omar Saleem Cheema.

The taskforce shall have the following Terms of Reference (ToRs): (i) preparation of short term plan for shifting of Government offices to solar energy; and (ii) preparation of plan for shifting the small consumers to solar energy through subsidy or concessional loans.

The taskforce shall finalize its proposals/ recommendations and place them before the Prime Minister in the shape of a presentation within a period of one week, positively. Power Division shall provide Secretariat support to the Task Force.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister Miftah Ismail TORs solar energy Minister for Finance & Revenue

Comments

1000 characters

Solarization of govt offices on the cards

Budget to be guided by contractionary fiscal policy: Miftah

Rs900bn approved for Diamer-Bhasha power plants: Ahsan

President approves NEC reconstitution

No respite in electricity load-shedding

Germany, Pakistan resolve to enhance economic ties

Rs2,560bn direct taxes target set for next fiscal year

‘Charter of economy’ need of the hour: PM

PESCO seeks help against imposition of property tax

Process begins to appoint new PPIB MD

Read more stories