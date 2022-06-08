ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
Punjab upgrades Qeemat App

Recorder Report 08 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Secretary Industries and Commerce Punjab Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi has said availability, quality and prices of essential commodities in the markets are being monitored. The administration and price control magistrates are present in the field and the district price control committees are also fully active.

The secretary industries said this while presiding over a meeting held at his office here today to review the availability of essential commodities and implementation of price monitoring mechanism.

Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi said that the Qeemat Punjab App has also been upgraded and through this App, consumers are being informed about prices on a daily basis.

