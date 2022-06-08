ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
Jun 08, 2022
Pakistan

Former governor announces plan to form ‘Grand Overseas Club’

Recorder Report 08 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Announcing to form “Grand Overseas Club” for addressing the grievances of Overseas Pakistanis, former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammed Sarwar said the club’s formal launch in Pakistan will be held on August 14.

The club will have branches in 60 countries around the world, including Europe and the United Arab Emirates. The club’s smart app and website will also be launched.

The former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday that the organisation of “Grand Overseas Club” has been formally launched in Dubai. Overseas Pakistani Malik Munir Awan is President of the club Dubai Chapter.

He said that InshAllah the organisation of the “Grand Overseas Club” will be initiated all over the world by August and all resources will be utilised to solve the problems of Overseas Pakistanis. He said with the resolution of the problems of Overseas Pakistani, they will also bring investment and Pakistan will move forward with success in the economic field.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Overseas Pakistanis Grand Overseas Club Chaudhry Mohammed Sarwar former Governor Punjab

