ANL 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
ASL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 72.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
BOP 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.14%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
FNEL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGGL 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.21%)
GTECH 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
KEL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.98%)
MLCF 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.51%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 6.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.51%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 31.28 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (7.86%)
TELE 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.1%)
TPL 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.4%)
TPLP 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.62%)
TREET 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
TRG 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
UNITY 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.9%)
WAVES 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,121 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.04%)
BR30 14,752 Decreased By -41.3 (-0.28%)
KSE100 41,619 Increased By 42.1 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,872 Increased By 3.6 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm inches higher on fears of lower end-May stocks

Reuters 07 Jun, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures edged higher on Tuesday as trading resumed after a long weekend, with concerns over lower end-May inventories supporting the market while traders awaited details on Indonesia’s export levy adjustment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 34 ringgit, or 0.53%, to 6,487 ringgit ($1,476.00) a tonne by the midday break, rising for a fourth session in five.

Lower Malaysian stockpiles and slow resumption of exports from Indonesia supported palm prices, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Higher soybean oil and crude oil prices also lent support to the contract, he added.

A Reuters survey released on Friday pegged end-May inventories in Malaysia to drop 6% from the month before to 1.54 million tonnes due to slow output and a surge in exports.

Adding to the output concerns, the Malaysian Estate Owners’ Association on Monday said planters could suffer more production losses due to a shortage of about 120,000 workers.

Meanwhile, Indonesia adjusted its palm oil export levy, a senior official at the economic ministry said on Sunday, without giving details.

Palm oil eases as Indonesia gears up to resume exports

The world’s biggest producer has issued around 302,000 tonnes of palm oil export permits since it restarted exports.

Top buyer India’s palm oil exports in May were its highest in seven months and up 15% on April as the country overcame curbs on Indonesian exports by sourcing more of the commodity from Malaysia, Thailand and Papua New Guinea, five industry officials said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.7%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.8%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.3%. Palm oil may test a support at 6,386 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could trigger a drop to a range of 6,204-6,317 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Wheat Palm Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm inches higher on fears of lower end-May stocks

PM given presentation on Rs800bn PSDP: NEC may propose 5pc growth target for FY23

Joint MoF-SBP statement: Rumours about FCAs, RDAs denied

Power sector subsidies, payments to IPPs/GPPs: Rs516bn may be set aside as provisional IBCs

High-value immovable properties, luxury vehicles: Govt mulling imposing ‘luxury tax’

Banking sector: PBA urges FBR not to introduce any additional tax

Power loadshedding to be reduced from today: ex-PM

7 power projects being set up under CPEC: Govt agrees to restore tax exemptions

India’s BJP-RSS combine faces ME furore

India’s diplomat summoned

NA condemns BJP spokeswoman’s derogatory remarks

Read more stories