Sindh govt’s Orange Line BRT project misses another deadline

INP 07 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: The Sindh government could not meet the deadline of May 30 for the operational launch of Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project being constructed under the provincial administration.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon, who also holds a portfolio of Transport, had set a May 30 deadline for the completion of the project.

The minister had directed the Sindh Transport department to complete all the remaining tasks by May 30 and make the route ready for the service in the first week of June.

As per reports, the construction work for the four-kilometre-long service is still to be completed after more than five years of its ground-breaking in 2016.

The provincial government remained unable to complete the work for installing accelerators and lifts in the mass transit project, while the installation of PSD doors also appears unaccomplished.

The Orange Line corridor has a total of 11 elevators, out of which development work has been completed for nine of them. There are 10 accelerators, of which nine accelerators have been installed while work on one is still in progress, according to reports.

