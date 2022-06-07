‘US conspiracy’: Awan again calls for formation of judicial commission

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan on Monday once again demanded the formation of a judicial commission to probe into the alleged US conspiracy to oust Imran Khan as prime minister of the country.

Speaking at a presser, he said that the National Security Committee (NSC) had admitted twice that the US was interfering in the country’s internal affairs.

“As a result, it would be appropriate to form a high-powered judicial commission to identify the people who facilitated all this from within the country,” he added.

He said that the party’s high command had barred its members’ National Assembly (MNAs) from going to the speaker of the dysfunctional National Assembly to verify their resignations.

He said that former acting NA speaker Qasim Suri had already accepted the resignations of the party MNAs before the coalition parties took over.

He believed that the notices sent to the PTI legislators were illegal, adding it is the decision of party’s core committee that none of the MNAs would appear before the NA speaker for this purpose.

Meanwhile, talking to journalists, PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the nation was expecting that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari would speak to his Indian counterpart about the blasphemous and condemnable remarks made against the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by leaders of India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022